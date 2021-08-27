HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 107,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,104,662 shares.The stock last traded at $78.17 and had previously closed at $77.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.