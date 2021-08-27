Head to Head Analysis: D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) & Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Blue Apron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 2.88 -$68.14 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.21 -$46.15 million N/A N/A

Blue Apron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 1 3 0 2.75 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has a consensus target price of $19.08, suggesting a potential upside of 107.11%. Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 124.51%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

