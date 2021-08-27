Head-To-Head Comparison: Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) & Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arkema and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 12.82% 11.67% 5.72% Unicharm 7.35% 9.59% 6.10%

Dividends

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Arkema pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arkema and Unicharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.01 billion 1.07 $379.24 million $5.83 21.52 Unicharm $6.82 billion 3.94 $492.02 million $0.16 54.06

Unicharm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arkema. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arkema and Unicharm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 1 6 5 0 2.33 Unicharm 1 0 1 0 2.00

Arkema currently has a consensus target price of $126.72, suggesting a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than Unicharm.

Risk and Volatility

Arkema has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arkema beats Unicharm on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products. These include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot. The Pet Care segment deals with the production of pet food and pet toiletries. These include the brands Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gin no Spoon, Deo-Sheet, Deo-Manner-Wear, Deo-Sand, and Deo-Toilet. The Other segment manages commercial products that use nonwoven fabric. The company was founded by Keiichiro Takahara on February 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

