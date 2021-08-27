Head-To-Head Review: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million N/A N/A DexCom $1.93 billion 25.96 $493.60 million $3.10 166.79

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43% DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 2 13 0 2.87

DexCom has a consensus price target of $500.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Summary

DexCom beats RenovaCare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

