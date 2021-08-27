Head-To-Head Survey: Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zymergen and PPD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 4 0 0 1.57 PPD 0 11 2 0 2.15

Zymergen presently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential downside of 27.16%. PPD has a consensus target price of $43.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.43%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A PPD 3.85% -53.95% 6.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and PPD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PPD $4.68 billion 3.48 $153.69 million $1.13 41.02

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PPD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPD beats Zymergen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

