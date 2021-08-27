HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,708. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in HealthEquity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $8,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.