Helmerich & Payne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 22,637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the typical volume of 1,951 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 40,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

