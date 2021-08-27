Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Allan C. Silber Sells 29,162 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $62,698.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,598.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Heritage Global stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HGBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.