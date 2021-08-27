HeroNode Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. HeroNode has a market cap of $246,558.71 and $31.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00764934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00100026 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

