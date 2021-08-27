Hersha Hospitality Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,132 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 774% compared to the typical daily volume of 244 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $351.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

