Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 80,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,090,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Hertz Global news, Director Henry R. Keizer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

