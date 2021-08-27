Hertz Network Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $108,163.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00126930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00153840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,372.13 or 1.00189503 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.01033278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.43 or 0.06728216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.