Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.62 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett Sports updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$11.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.00-11.50 EPS.

Hibbett Sports stock traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.40. 49,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

