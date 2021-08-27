High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 7,338 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.16 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.