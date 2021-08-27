High Note Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.41.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $340.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.46, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.40. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

