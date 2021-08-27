High Note Wealth LLC Sells 133 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $165.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $449.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

