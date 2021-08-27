Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

