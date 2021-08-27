Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

