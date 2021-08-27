Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

