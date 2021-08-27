HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 500 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $13,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,666,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.