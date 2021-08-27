Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the software company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $652.39 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $661.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

