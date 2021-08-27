Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

