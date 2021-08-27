Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 784,141 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.