Hotaling Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $259.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.