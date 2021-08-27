Howdoo (UDOO) Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $313,536.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00755713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00100437 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 467,039,573 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.