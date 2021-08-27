Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.73.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

