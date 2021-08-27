HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

HPQ opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

