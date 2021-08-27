HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down to $29.10

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.10, but opened at $27.67. HP shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 260,285 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in HP by 47.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,408 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

