HSBC Upgrades Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to “Buy”

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $137.00. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

BAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of BAP opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.12. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credicorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Credicorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

