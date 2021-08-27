HSBC Upgrades Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to “Buy”

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $137.00. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.
BAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.
Shares of BAP opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.12. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
