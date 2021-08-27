Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $20.15

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $19.16. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 116 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

