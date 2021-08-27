Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $37,570,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

