Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce $826.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock worth $26,177,893. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,999.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

