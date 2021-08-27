HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Cap of $545,709.35

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $545,709.35 and approximately $78,125.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053949 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

