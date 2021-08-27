Hyve One Day Trading Volume Tops $444,207.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and $444,207.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00128763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00152631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.53 or 0.99991862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01012783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.07 or 0.06649250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

