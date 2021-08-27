Ibex Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Ibex Investors LLC cut its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304,206 shares during the quarter. Galmed Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned 4.87% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 6,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.19.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

