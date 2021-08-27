Ibex Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.29. 933,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,138. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

