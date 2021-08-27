iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Lowered to $13.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 160.52% from the stock’s current price.
iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $19.10.
iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
