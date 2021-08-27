iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Lowered to $13.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 160.52% from the stock’s current price.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 5,410,758 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,421,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,828,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,214,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

