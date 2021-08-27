Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,469.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $1,469.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153718 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,220.78 or 1.01583369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.79 or 0.01023371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.93 or 0.06633634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

