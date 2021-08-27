Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $35.45 on Monday. Icosavax has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $49.99.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

