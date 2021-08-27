Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 16,242 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,490. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

