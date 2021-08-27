Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,638,000 after buying an additional 125,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.85. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.88. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

