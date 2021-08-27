Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $83.23. 28,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,144. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.99. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

