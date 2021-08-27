Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,288. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.