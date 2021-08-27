Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $162.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

