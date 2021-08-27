Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 150 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded up $51.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,154.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,059.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

