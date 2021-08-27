Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,635 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.43. 10,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,575. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.