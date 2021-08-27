Illuvium Price Tops $509.99 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $509.99 or 0.01078951 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $323.76 million and $29.45 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00153340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.33 or 1.00663878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.17 or 0.01032781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.45 or 0.06654571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

