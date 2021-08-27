Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMRX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

