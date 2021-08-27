Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.93.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$33.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The stock has a market cap of C$24.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.27. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

