Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $53.56

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.56, but opened at $55.29. Impinj shares last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 4,071 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Impinj by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

